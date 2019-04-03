Rwanda: IGP Munyuza in Italy to Discuss Bilateral Ties

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza is in Italy for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Carabinieri--the Italian Police.

On Monday, Munyuza held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart, Commander General of Carabinieri, Gen. C. A Giovanni Nistri, in Rome.

Munyuza described the existing partnership between RNP and Carabinieri as "healthy" adding that the "need to strengthen cooperation increases day by day as demand for keeping peace increases."

In 2017, RNP and Carabinieri signed a cooperation pact that focuses mainly on training; counter-terrorism, public order management, traffic and road safety, peace support operations, aviation security, border security and cybercrime investigations, among others.

"We are here to build on the efforts already made between our two institutions for a broad and durable partnership that stands a test of time," Munyuza said.

He added: "Rwanda National Police's priority focus is on enhancing capacities and capabilities necessary to confront current and future security challenges, and as leaders of our respective law enforcement agencies we ought to equip ourselves with appropriate tools to neutralize policing threats."

Under the partnership framework, at least 480 Rwandan Police officers have been trained in various policing disciplines such as Counter Terrorism, Aviation Security, Road Safety and Traffic Management, Public Order Management, Canine Handling and Special Forces Training.

Such skills in an evolving policing landscape, Munyuza said, "enhance our capacities and reinforce our resolve to ensure homeland security as well as cross border and transnational security threats."

"In the last 25 years, after the tragedy of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwandans have worked to build a new nation with a strong foundation on security as a springboard to national development and social transformation. We have made progress over the years, but there is much more to do and we are assured of success with friends and through such cooperation," he said.

He reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to strengthen this cordial relationship and cooperation between Rwanda National Police and the Carabinieri and once again thank you for the invitation and the best hospitality accorded to us.

IGP Munyuza also visited various Carabinieri facilities including the Traffic Police and Regional Command centre in Rome, the national Operation Control Room as well as Carabinieri Academy also in Rome.

The Commander General thanked the IGP for accepting the invitation and progressive engagement in the implementation of the agreement.

"Cooperating with RNP is a strategic partnership given your global participation in peacekeeping operations and professionalism."

The two Police Chiefs committed to the cooperation and agreed to take the partnership to a "higher level."