2 April 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Seek to Bounce Back Against Etihad After UCU Defeat

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan champions Gisagara face Libyan side Etihad bidding to bounce back from Monday's defeat to Uganda Christian University (UCU) at the 38th Men's African Volleyball Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

The game starts at this afternoon 4pm, at Al Ahly Hall.

Gisagara, who are making their first appearance in the continental showpiece, had a tough debut on Monday as they lost to UCU in straight sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-21) in Pool B.

Elam Byiringiro's Gisagara side share the same group (B) with Madagascar's Gendarmarie, Smouha (Egypt), UCU (Uganda) and Etihad of Libya.

In another Group B match played on Monday, home side Smouha overpowered Gendarmarie in three sets (25-8, 25-20, 25-13) to cement their status as giants of the group.

The 2019 edition of the continent's biggest club competition, in volleyball, got underway on Monday and will be climaxing on April 11 in the Egyptian capital.

Tuesday

Etihad (LYA) Vs Gisagara 16:00

Monday

Gisagara 0-3 UCU (UGA)

