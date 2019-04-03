Rwanda: Media Challenged to Raise Awareness On HIV/Aids

Rwanda Biomedical Centre(RBC) has appealed to the media fraternity to intensify efforts to raise public awareness about HIV/Aids.

The appeal was made during a two-day fellowship in Bugesera District where journalists, through ABASIRWA, a network of journalists, committed to fighting the HIV/Aids scourge.

The workshop aimed at enabling participants to learn more about the country's current state of pandemic diseases and efforts to tackle them.

The media was challenged to accurately inform the citizens on the status of HIV/Aids.

Specifically, participants were reminded to mobilise and sensitise local communities on the use of condoms, which are free in health centres, abstinence and testing for their HIV/Aids status.

Innocent Bahati, the Executive Secretary of ABASIRWA, said during the two day event they visited various hospitals and health centres to witness how HIV/Aids related services are delivered to patients.

Rwanda has HIV/Aids prevalence rate of 3 per cent.