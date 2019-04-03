3 April 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball - Reg Confirm Mutabazi Signing

By Damas Sikubwabo

National volleyball league giants Rwanda Energy Group (REG) have announced the signing of left-attacker Yves Mutabazi after he spent one season with Turkish side Niksar club.

The Rwanda international joins the electricians on a one-year deal.

Prior to his one-year stint at Kisar, he was with APR volleyball club since 2012.

"He [Mutabazi] is a player with proven talent and quality, his arrival is a great boost to our squad. We are happy to have him in our ranks for the next twelve months," Robert Ndabikunze, the REG team Manager, told Times Sport on Tuesday.

In a separate interview, Mutabazi said that signing for REG "was an easy decision to make" given the club's profile and the ambitions of what they want to achieve.

Mutabazi, 23, was part of the U21 national team that played the 2013 FIVB World Championships in Turkey where they finished 12th out of 20 countries.

Rwanda had qualified for the world meet after finishing third at African championships in Tunisia.

