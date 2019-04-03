Rwanda: Anoca Zone V Youth Games - Nathan Byukusenge Tips Team Rwanda to Shine

Nathan Byukusenge, the men's junior and women's national cycling teams coach, has tipped his young riders to impress at the 2019 African National Olympic Committee Association (ANOCA) Zone V Youth Games, which kickoff in Huye District today.

The regional event, which includes five different disciplines, will conclude on Saturday.

Speaking to Times Sport from the Games Village in Huye, Southern Province, the former Team Rwanda rider underscored that his team has had good preparations and, given the home advantage, he expected his riders to dominate the medal podium.

This publication understands that Eritrea, who were expected to challenge Team Rwanda for cycling medals, will only be represented in athletics.

"We're using a young team, without much experience in international races, but I am optimistic about our chances to do well because we have prepared well," said Byukusenge.

The cycling team, five boys and five girls, along with other local teams departed Kigali for Huye on Sunday and have since been doing light training to get acquainted with the race parcours after weeks of intensive preparations at the Musanze-based Africa Rising Cycling Center.

Rwanda will field representatives in all five disciplines namely; cycling, athletics, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball and taekwondo.

"There is a bit of pressure on our boys and girls because there is always high expectations from our cyclist, and rightly so everyone would love to use winning the most medals, and there is a chance of that to happen."

"However, we have to stay put and focus on results," he added.

Teams:

Boys: Renus Uhiriwe Byiza, Jean Eric Habimana, Eric Muhoza, Jean Baptiste Nsabimana and Felicien Hakizimana.

Girls: Diane Ingabire, Diane Ishimwe, Savelyne Nirere, Violette Neza Irakoze and Valentine Nzayisenga.