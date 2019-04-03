South Africa: Human Rights Commission Pledges to Monitor Gauteng Plans to Improve Healthcare System

analysis

Gauteng Health head of department Professor Mkhululi Lukhele answered questions on Tuesday stemming from a South African Human Rights Commission investigation into the state of the province's health system. The investigation was prompted by media reports of negligent patient treatment at some Gauteng hospitals.

On Tuesday, 2 April, head of the department for Gauteng Health Professor Mkhululi Lukhele appeared in order to answer allegations made during a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigation into the provincial healthcare system.

In 2018 the commission visited five hospitals in the province -- Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital, Thelle Mogoerane Hospital and the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. During the visits, challenges faced by both the health practitioners and service users were presented to the commission.

The investigation was prompted by media reports of negligent patient treatment at some Gauteng hospitals, the commission said. The SAHRC had decided to conduct preliminary investigations into the provincial healthcare system.

Opening the session, provincial head of the SAHRC Buang Jones said, "the purpose of this session is to present allegations to the head of department and observations made by the commission during the visits".

Divided into four themes...