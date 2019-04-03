3 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Human Rights Commission Pledges to Monitor Gauteng Plans to Improve Healthcare System

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Gauteng Health head of department Professor Mkhululi Lukhele answered questions on Tuesday stemming from a South African Human Rights Commission investigation into the state of the province's health system. The investigation was prompted by media reports of negligent patient treatment at some Gauteng hospitals.

On Tuesday, 2 April, head of the department for Gauteng Health Professor Mkhululi Lukhele appeared in order to answer allegations made during a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigation into the provincial healthcare system.

In 2018 the commission visited five hospitals in the province -- Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital, Thelle Mogoerane Hospital and the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. During the visits, challenges faced by both the health practitioners and service users were presented to the commission.

The investigation was prompted by media reports of negligent patient treatment at some Gauteng hospitals, the commission said. The SAHRC had decided to conduct preliminary investigations into the provincial healthcare system.

Opening the session, provincial head of the SAHRC Buang Jones said, "the purpose of this session is to present allegations to the head of department and observations made by the commission during the visits".

Divided into four themes...

South Africa

Protests - Alexandra Under Total Shutdown

One of the South Africa's oldest townships, Alexandra near Sandton, Johannesburg, was shut down completely following… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.