South Africa: Prosecutor Confirms Agrizzi's NPA Document Stash Was the Real Mccoy

A senior prosecutor, Marijke De Kock, warned against leaks and adopted extra measures to protect the Bosasa docket. Instead, she was labelled 'crazy or paranoid' while the company's bosses allegedly paid off bigwigs for copies of her official status reports, memos and draft charge sheets.

An email boldly flagged "confidential" was sent to a select few at the National Prosecuting Authority for the ultimate attention of former acting National Director of Public Prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba.

This 8 August 2013 mail by a prosecutor, Marijke De Kock, had three attachments, one of which contained the names of 27 "provisional" accused in the Bosasa case - it included Gavin Watson and Angelo Agrizzi and the two former Correctional Services bigwigs on their payroll, Patrick Gillingham and Linda Mti.

Her mail to her line manager also provided a detailed wrap of the status of the case, a preliminary racketeering memo and a draft charge sheet for Bosasa Inc kingpins.

De Kock testified at the State Capture Commission on Tuesday afternoon when she said she had mailed the documents to her boss so he could send to Jiba who had "requested" it.

It contained sensitive information about the Bosasa case with De Kock noting...