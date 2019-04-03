3 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 'Tis the Season of Political Defections and Last-Minute Endorsements

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Rebecca Davis

Jacob Zuma is posing for photos with BLF. Zindzi and Zenani Mandela are posing for pictures with the EFF's Dali Mpofu. Vytjie Mentor has joined the ACDP, and ward councillor defections are happening thick and fast. The usual tumult of the South African political fray is stepping up a notch, which can only mean one thing: the election countdown has truly begun.

Less than six weeks to go till the national polls, and South African politics nerds are studying Twitter the way medieval seers inspected animal entrails to divine the future.

If Jacob Zuma is posing happily with the central command team/total membership of BLF, what does it mean?

If scions of the Mandela family are pictured in a warm embrace with the EFF's Dali Mpofu, what does it mean?

If the ANC's Derek Hanekom tweets, à propos of the Ace Magashule alleged corruption-fest, that he is "not prepared to simply dismiss all the allegations as lies", what does it mean?

Are these social media emissions evidence of seismic political shifts to come? Or are they just... tweets?

It doesn't help that nobody ever seems willing to elaborate on their gnomic Twitter utterances.

After Dali Mpofu posted a photo of...

South Africa

Xenophobia Worries Industry

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has expressed concern over the recent outbreak of xenophobic attacks in… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.