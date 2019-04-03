South Africa: 'Tis the Season of Political Defections and Last-Minute Endorsements

analysis

Jacob Zuma is posing for photos with BLF. Zindzi and Zenani Mandela are posing for pictures with the EFF's Dali Mpofu. Vytjie Mentor has joined the ACDP, and ward councillor defections are happening thick and fast. The usual tumult of the South African political fray is stepping up a notch, which can only mean one thing: the election countdown has truly begun.

Less than six weeks to go till the national polls, and South African politics nerds are studying Twitter the way medieval seers inspected animal entrails to divine the future.

If Jacob Zuma is posing happily with the central command team/total membership of BLF, what does it mean?

If scions of the Mandela family are pictured in a warm embrace with the EFF's Dali Mpofu, what does it mean?

If the ANC's Derek Hanekom tweets, à propos of the Ace Magashule alleged corruption-fest, that he is "not prepared to simply dismiss all the allegations as lies", what does it mean?

Are these social media emissions evidence of seismic political shifts to come? Or are they just... tweets?

It doesn't help that nobody ever seems willing to elaborate on their gnomic Twitter utterances.

After Dali Mpofu posted a photo of...