Nigeria: I Didnt Know She Is Underage, Says Man, 39, Who Raped 9-Year-Old Girl

Minna — A 39- year- old man, Aminu Usman, arrested by Niger State Police Command for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl, said he did not know she is underage.

The suspect, who was arrested on a tip-off by policemen attached to 'A' Division, Suleja, said: "I did not realise that she is an underage girl before I had sex with her. All I know is that I had sexual urge and I had to discharge and this is what led me to the desperation not knowing that she is under-age.

"I didn't even know how it all came about until I finished. It is unfortunate that I did it and I plead for forgiveness because I have never done it before,"the suspect further pleaded.

The suspect, it was gathered, lured the young girl to an obscured area with a promise of buying some items for her where he had canal knowledge of the girl.

Unknown to the suspect, he was being trailed by another man, who suspected a foul play, and just as the suspect was forcing himself into the victim, the man trailing them immediately alerted the Police.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspect had confessed to the crime during interrogation, adding that he had been arraigned in court.