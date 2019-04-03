Nigeria: Name a Street After 1994 Eagles, Oliseh Begs Govt

Photo: Premium Times

Super Eagles of 1994.

Nigeria's ex-international and former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh, has expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the legend's award given to the Super Eagles US FIFA 1994 squad.

Oliseh said that words could not explain how happy he was for the recognition and urged other sports federations to emulate the NFF by honouring the nation's sports heroes.

"Indeed it is a great one for me and my teammates, those of us alive; we are very proud and it is also a moment to reflect on those who have passed on.

"We say a big thank you to the leadership of the NFF led by Amaju Pinnick, we really appreciate the gesture because it would go a long way to encourage others coming behind.

"Looking back at what the squad and what we achieved in 1994 at the Nations Cup, at the World Cup, also at the 1995 Afro/Asian Cup.

"Indeed, we cannot but ask for all those things that can crown our joy.

"We want a situation where a street in Nigeria be named after the Super Eagles 1994 squad just to acknowledge our achievements and spur others to continue to do well," Oliseh said.

Oliseh added that more could be done for sports men who had worn the national team colours, especially those who brought glory to the country.

He insisted he was not asking for money but immortalization such as the stadium named after the late Stephen Keshi in Delta.

Similarly, Omoyeni Yekini, the daughter of late Rashidi Yekini whose father scored Nigeria's World Cup goal, expressed gratitude over the award.

"It is a thing of joy for me and I really want to say thank you for the support because indeed it feels good to be recognised even after a long time.

"The NFF has not turned its back on our family, we thank God for them and other teammates of my dad.

"Indeed, it is a wonderful moment for us," she said.