Angola: President Approves U.S.$200 Million for Drought in Cunene

Luanda — A financial package of USD 200 million has just been approved by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to solve structuring problems related to the destructive effects of drought in Cunene province.

In an order that he signed, the Head of the Government orders that the corresponding sectors immediately trigger the procedures for contracting, by public tender, the services for the construction of a set of works for that purpose.

Specifically, the President of the Republic has directed the construction of a water transfer system from the Cunene River that will depart from Cafu to Shana, in the areas of Cuamato and Namacunde.

The work is estimated in Kwanzas equivalent of USD 80 million, according to the press secretary of the President of the Republic.

A second project will be the construction of a dam in the town of Calucuve and its associated channel, at an overall cost of USD 60 million dollars, in its correspondent in national currency.