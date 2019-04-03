Angola and Russia Strengthen Cooperation With Ten New Agreements

Moscow — Cooperation between Angola and Russia will be strengthened with the signing of ten new agreements in different areas, as part of the four-day official visit by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to that European country.

The information was provided on Tuesday in Moscow by Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto, noting that one of the objectives of this understanding is the attraction of Russian private investment.

So far, continued the head of Angolan diplomacy, cooperation between the two countries focused on state-owned enterprises in the fields of the military and the diamond industry.

In order to encourage Russian private sector companies to invest in Angola and in the framework of President João Lourenço's visit to Angola, a business forum is scheduled to be held with businessmen from both countries.

Three hundred Russian entrepreneurs at business forum with Angola

Three hundred Russian entrepreneurs are taking part in Moscow on Thursday in a business forum in Angola hoping of expanding their investments and participating in the diversification of the Angolan economy.

This is an event that falls within the official visit to Russia that President João Lourenço holds from 02 to 05 this month.