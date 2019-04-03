Seychelles: Indian High Commissioner Pays Farewell Visit

press release

The outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, H.E. Dr Ausaf Sayeed, paid a farewell call on President Danny Faure at State House this morning, following the end of his two-year tenure in Seychelles.

President Faure thanked High Commissioner Sayeed for his support and contribution to the development of relations between Seychelles and India. The President commended him for his efforts to bring Seychelles and India closer, by initiating cooperation in various sectors in addition to defence.

"Your tenure as Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles has propelled our bilateral relationship to new heights. We will always be grateful for your contributions and honesty. As sister nations, we share the same ocean, aspirations and concerns, and this has been the basis of the mutual trust we have built over the last two years," said President Faure.

The President and High Commissioner Sayeed discussed the various projects and avenues of cooperation that India and Seychelles have established together, and those that are in development stage.

Following the meeting, High Commissioner Sayeed said, "Seychelles is considered as a very strong neighbour and we've had very solid relations over the last 40 years. Seychelles has and always will be a close partner to India and you can always rely on India as a country whenever you require assistance," said Dr Sayeed.

Dr Ausaf Sayeed was accredited as the High Commissioner of Indian to Seychelles on 21 February 2017.