3 April 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Writes Senate, Re-Appoints MKO Abiola's Daughter As Director, NDIC

By Queenesther Iroanusi

President Buhari has written to the Senate seeking confirmation and renewal of the appointment of Omolola Abiola Edewo as Executive Director Corporate Services, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Ms Abiola Edewo is the first daughter of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, 0. She is also a former member of the House of Representatives.

Her re-appointment will launch her into her second term as executive director of the corporation.

The president's request was contained in a letter which was read out by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday.

The letter reads:

"Request for the confirmation and renewal of appointments of Honorable Omolola Abiola Edewo as Executive Director Corporate services Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation.

"In accordance with provisions of 5(4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation act, I write to forward for confirmation by the senate the name of Honorable Omolola Abiola Edewo for a second and final term of five years. Her curriculum vitae is attached."

