Malawi: Blantyre Malabada Needs Proper Non-Paying Hospital, Says Aspiring MP Mvula

Humphrey Chimphando Mvula, the renowned political commentor who is aspiring to become independent Member of Parliament for Blantyre Malabada Constituency in Ndirande during the May 21 Tripartite Elections, says once voted into the august House he shall advocate that the area is accorded a proper non-paying hospital.

Mvula: Independent parliamentray candidate for Blantyre Malabada

He says Malabada Constituency lacks the provision of public health service except for the one at Mpembu, which the Blantyre CCAP Synod built but is not helping most of the residents because it is a paying facility.

"The ultimate solution would be the need for a proper hospital in Malabada Constituency replete with enough bed space, enough staff, allocation of two or more ambulances, provision of a proper laboratory and with a good maternity wing among other facilities.

"I will work with the local and central Governments to ensure that there is a hospital constructed in the constituency by 2020 and that he shall impress the Ministry of Health to provide additional ambulances at Mpembu health centre.

"Meanwhile, I have approached WARDONS Trust Fund who have approached their donors who have agreed to consider construction of a hospital in Malabada beginning end of 2020. There is greater need for a clinic at Mbayani-Ndalama area in Nyambadwe ward.

"With the general assembly that I shall set up comprising elected key stakeholders supported by an executive committee and several sectoral committees, we shall demand for additional staff at Ndirande Health Centre and additional staff at the mission hospital.

"We shall push for an ambulance which will be equipped with first aid services and manned by professional retired nurses or medical assistants."

He points out that Malabada has acute water problems characterized by few water points constructed in the early 1990s and these are in desolate state and most are non-functional.

And to improve the water situation in the constituency, there will be the need to construct additional water points to be distributed at Makata Ward (4 points); three each for Gamulani and Chilumba Wards; two each for Mbayani-Ndalama, Baghdad and Mbawa areas.

He said he will advocate for a larger budget for connection of subsidized water tariff in the peri-urban areas such as Malabada and to advance for the introduction of water and sewerage grants to enable the City of Blantyre engage utility companies to maintain and manage water/sewerage system in these peri-urban areas.

On housing, Mvula said it is time the city started providing title deeds for residents that have constructed permanent structures and should alternatively help any new landlord wanting to construct new structures receive statutory advice.

"This will help owners of such structures to use them as collateral to access loans for various business.

"I will also advocate for the construction of more houses by Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) at Malaysia housing area to be integrated with a communications centre to be run by the Post Office."

On security, he says he shall provide four containers that will be used as Police Units at Malaysia housing area in Gamulani as well as at Bagdad, Magalasi and Mbayani-Ndalama.

"There is unmet demand for social and physical infrastructure in Malabada to support the provision of sustainable development. There are only two major roads, one from Blantyre passing through Chinseu-Ndirande Market which is now in dire need for modernization, rehabilitation and general repairs.

"The second one is one built by the CCAP church from Chinseu to Malaysia housing area. Other major feeder roads into the three wards are in serious state of disrepair and it seems no effort has been made to improve them or upgrade to bitumen standard.

"I will lobby for the provision of bus/minibus shelter and parking bays on the Blantyre via Ndirande road, which are non-existent, forcing minibuses to stop at any place they see it fit.

Together with the constituency assembly, I will advocate and lobby the City of Blantyre to erect street lights along all feeder roads in the constituency.

"I believe that the involvement of all key stakeholders will foster collective participation and enhance transparency. I will the role of a representative, the people's messenger in every sense of the word and a catalyst for development," Mvula says.