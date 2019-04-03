Tanzania: Government to Review Industrial Development Policy

Morogoro — Government is in the process of reviewing the industrial development policy of 1996 saying the existing one is outdated and that cannot be implemented.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Joseph Kakunda said this when opening a workshop for experts who will review the policy.

He urged experts who are reviewing the policy to advise the government on better way how to develop a policy that will be in line with the current industrialization economy.

"It is 23 years since the industrial development policy, I would like to emphasize that our country intends to reach middle-income economy based on industries by 2025 and we must have a good policy that is in line with the current environment," he said.

In another development, Mr Kakunda urged various stakeholders to ensure that local industries continue to produce quality products, protect raw materials and prevent imports.

On the other hand, the director of the small industries and small business from the ministry, Dr. Consolata Ishebabi said that the current policy does not support the efforts towards achieving an industrial economy.

Dr Ishebabi said that the directives that have been given by minister will be used as a guide to look at the various aspects of industrialisation and make them part of the policy.