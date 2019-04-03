Tanzania: Supply Water and Electricity to the Cashew Firm, Magufuli Orders

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli today April 2, issued a one-month ultimatum to the Ministry of Energy and that of Water to supply both utilities to the new cashew nut processing firm-Yalin which is currently under construction in Mtwara Region.

This follows the revelation that the shortage of water and power utilities had attributed to the firm's delay to commence operations despite almost all the work being completed..

The President issued the ultimatum when he addressed the public during his official tour of the region on Tuesday afternoon.

The President further ordered the authorities to address the existing bureaucracy in order to create an enabling environment for investors to come to Tanzania.

"I encourage the relevant government authorities to make sure that the investors don't face difficulties to invest in our country," said President Magufuli.

He added: These Industries create employment. The industries also enable the government to earn revenues.

During the tour, among other schedules, the President laid a foundation stone for the expansion of Mtwara Airport and launched the cashew nut firm.

The newly launched firm will have capacity to process at least 6, 000 tonnes of cashew nuts per year and will employ at least 250 people upon its completion.

Meanwhile, the President ordered the relevant government authorities to sell at least 30, 000 tonnes of cashew nut to the firm at the recommended price of Sh3, 700 per kg.

This came after, the investor had expressed the interest to purchase more cashew nuts, and appealed to the government to reduce the price.

Initially, the investor had purchase 100 tonnes of the produce at the price of Sh4, 200.

"I commend the Chinese investor for establishing the firm and purchasing the crop," said Dr Magufuli.

He further reassured the investor that the government was determined to offer requisite incentives to the investors who are keen to invest in the country.