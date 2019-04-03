Nigeria: Rivers Poll - PDP Leads in 13 of 15 LGAs So Far Collated

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently leading in 13 out of 15 local government areas in which results of the Rivers rescheduled governorship elections have been collated.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had suspended the process on March 10, including the state assembly elections.

The commission, which cited alleged disruption of the process by some persons in military uniform as a reason for the suspension, set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter.

The INEC later issued a statement, announcing that resumed collation and announcement of the results would hold between April 2 and 5 for 17 local government areas.

From the collations and results released so far, the PDP has won in areas including Port Harcourt City, Ikwere, Andoni, Eleme, Opobo-Nkoro, and Bonny local government areas.

The party also won in Okirika and Omuma, Tai, Ahoada East, Emoha, Etche and Ogba/Egbema/Onelga local government areas.

Meanwhile, the African Alliance Congress (AAC) won in Akuku-Toru and Oyibo local government areas.

According to the results released, the PDP has so far polled 426,279 votes while the AAC got 129,855 votes.

INEC's Returning Officer for the election, Teddy Adias, said the results from the remaining areas would be announced at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

(NAN)