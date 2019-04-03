Nigeria: Presidential Amnesty Office Denies Fraud Allegation

The office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator (OSAPND) of the Presidential Amnesty Programme under the leadership of Professor Charles Dokubo has denied allegations on social media that billions of naira were stolen at the agency through the award of contracts.

According to a statement by OSAPND media team, the office is aware of several sponsored groups who have made several efforts, in their follow-up blackmail, at maligning the good reputations of Prof. Charles Dokubo and the OSAPND family.

The statement reads in full below;

"The office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme under the able leadership of Prof. Charles Dokubo wish to express it gratitude to all stakeholders in the Niger Delta; especially the Traditional rulers, stakeholders of the various phases of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, all Niger Deltans home and abroad for their valuable contributions, relentless support and sacrifices in sustaining the much needed peace in the Niger Delta.

"The commitment of our collective efforts and the strength of your solidarity to this administration of His Excellency President Mohammadu Buhari since inception are well appreciated.

"However, the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta is aware of several sponsored groups who have made several efforts, in their follow-up blackmail, at maligning the good reputations of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Prof. Charles Dokubo and the OSAPND family. This falsehood and organized blackmail has always found its eloquence in the social media and 'stage managed protests. We therefore urge all Niger Deltans to condemn such acts as they are disservice and unnecessary distraction to the sacrificial efforts been made for sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta.

"The dimensions of these protests, the unguided provocations they present on the sensibility of all the peace loving people of Niger Delta and the general implication on the hard earned peace can only calls for scrutiny.

"Ordinarily the office would have chosen to ignore such falsehood and sponsored attempt at misinforming and misleading the public but for the sake of posterity we hereby make the records straight:

"Firstly they claimed in a publication that a fictitious contract worth N3.2 billion was awarded to Innotek Royal Services Limited and Glassfa Continental Limited and the said companies have been paid, the proceed of which is used to settle high ranking officials of the government etc.

"It is imperative to state here that as much as the above mentioned companies have the right to initiates contractual processes and benefits same if deemed qualified as may be the case in the above, the said companies are yet to receive a dime from the presidential amnesty office. Therefore, there couldn't have been any money given as proceeds.

"The allegations relative to how the Presidential Amnesty Office should conducts its business only betray their lack of knowledge as to how better the office is designed to function.

"That the coordinator Prof. Charles Dokubo was nominated by the National Security Adviser in whose hands he enjoys political protection despite these allegations.

"Prof. Charles Dokubo was never a nominee of the NSA but rather was appointed by His Excellency President Muhamadu Buhari on merit therefore his detractors could do better showcasing their integrity instead of blackmail and propaganda.

"It is important to also state that Neither the National Security Adviser nor the First Lady and any of their associates have ever collected any patronage from the Presidential Amnesty Office since the beginning of this tenure.

"The leadership of Prof. Charles Dokubo's commitment and believe in the Anti-corruption crusade of president Buhari's led government remains sacrosanct hence the various committees set up to look into several cases for proper and holistic reviews. We therefore urge those crying more than the bereaved to desist from playing the role the Anti-graft agencies.

"Publishing unconfirmed figures of money allegedly stolen, that are obvious product of the author's imaginative figmentation, only betrays their desperation. Award of contracts done in cognizance of due processes for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta is a priority within the mandate of the office.

"The attempt, to drag the highly reputable office and personality of the National Security Adviser and the First Lady into this propaganda further exposes their ignorance. The efforts of the NSA at sanitizing the Presidential Amnesty office of corruption are nationally acknowledged and the testimonies are there.

"The desperation of power seekers who want to take over the leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Office through the back door is obviously at work.

"Their usual antics of exploiting the ignorance of our youths to achieve their selfish and parochial interest at the detriment of the people are well recorded in history and the symptoms are clear enough in this case.

"We therefore urge the security agencies to investigate the sources of the sponsors and bring them to book before it is too late. Peace in the Niger Delta is peace in Nigeria.

"Prof. Charles Dokubo's determination and commitment to the peace and development of the region as evident in the huge achievements recorded within these few months as coordinator of PAP should be supported for our collective good."