Angola: Luanda Launches First Precarious Trade Licence

Luanda — The first licenses for precarious commercial activity were launched Monday in Luanda, with the delivery of form to two small entrepreneurs in the province of Luanda.

The process of precarious trade licensing, although initiated in Luanda, the country's capital, is extended to all national territory and the license will be issued from the municipalities to allow entrepreneurs access to commercial activity.

Trade Minister Joffre Van-Dúnem Júnior, who attended the launch, said that the issuance of precarious trade licenses aims to transform informal trade into formal trade.