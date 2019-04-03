3 April 2019

South Africa: Gordhan Expected to Give Update On Eskom and Power Supply

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza are expected to brief the media on the current status of electricity supply in South Africa on Wednesday.

Gordhan addressed media two weeks ago as the country was facing rolling blackouts, with millions of people left in the dark due to Stage 4 load shedding.

He said that they would know more about the problems facing Eskom following a technical review of the power plants, which would take between 10 to 14 days.

The embattled power utility said then that power supply had been further compromised by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique. Eskom had previously said that load shedding was a result of ageing power plants, poor workmanship on coal plants and insufficient maintenance.

On March 24, Eskom announced that no load shedding would be implemented until further notice.

