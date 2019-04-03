Angola: President João Lourenço Arrives in Moscow

Moscow — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is already in Moscow, the capital of Russia, where Wednesday (3) begins an official visit at the invitation of his counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

During his visit to Russia, the Angolan Head of State is accompanied by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, members of the Government and senior officials of his cabinet.

João Lourenço's agenda in Moscow includes a meeting with Vladimir Putin, talks between delegations from both countries and a trip to the Duma, home of the Russian Parliament, which has 450 deputies elected for a five-year term.

As part of the four-day mission, the official itinerary also includes a visit to the Bolshoi Theater and the holding of a business forum for businesspeople from both countries, hoping to broaden investment horizons in both markets.

The president's program also includes a decoration ceremony of President Vladimir Putin with the Agostinho Neto Order, taking place at KREMLIM, on Thursday afternoon.

Cooperation between Angola and Russia reached its high point in 1976, when the two countries signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

From 1976 to date, relations between the two countries have gone through different stages of cooperation, and are currently most significant in the Energy, Geology and Mining, Higher Education, Defense, Interior, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Fisheries, Transportation, Finance and Banking.

It is estimated that about 1,000 Russians live in Angola, while at least 1,500 Angolans live in Russia.