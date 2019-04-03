Angola: Kaombo Sul Kicks Off Block 32 Oil Output

Luanda — The state-owned oil firm Sonangol, alongside Total E&P Angola and its associated firm operating in block 32 on Angolan waters, kicked off this Tuesday the oil output in Kaombo Sul, the second Floating Production Storage and Offloading Unit (FPSO) of Kaombo project located 260 km off Luanda?s shore and roughly 1,402 metres deep.

This follows eight months after the onset of FPSO Kaombo Norte production.

The Kaombo Sul 115,000 oil barrels /day production increases the block 32 overall output capacity to 230, 000 barrels/day equivalent to 15 percent of the country's output.

According to a press note from Sonangol that reached Angop on Tuesday, the gas associated to the production of Kaombo Sul project will be transferred to the Angola LNG project site in Zaire Province for further processing.

Block 32 is operated by Total, which holds 30 percent participation along other associated partners,namely Sonangol P&P 30%, Sonangol Sinopec International 32 Limited 20%, Esso Exploração e Produção Angola (Overseas) Limited 15%, and Galp Energia Overseas Block BV 32, 5 %.