South Africa: ANC's Election Candidates List - Ground Zero in the Fight for the Future of SA's Ruling Party

analysis

The NEC's referral of the ANC's election candidates list to the party's Integrity Commission is simply kicking for touch and aimed at delaying this faithful fight for the future of the ruling party to after the election.

There now appears to be clear evidence that the process of deciding who will represent the ANC in Parliament and elsewhere has caused serious divisions in the party.

In short, this must be the biggest fight and biggest test of strength between the factions since the culmination of Nasrec in December 2017. It is a battle that is happening both under the radar and in plain sight. The reason for this is that the spoils are not only massive but also life-affirming. It is a fight, in some ways, for the soul of the next government of South Africa and the direction the country will take in the coming years. As a result, there is no easy, or simple, resolution in sight. It's a fight the ANC can ill-afford to have; the longer it goes on, the less energy is spent on the campaign trail and the less prepared it will be to form a government after the election.

On Monday the ANC's...