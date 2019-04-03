Malawi: UPC Pastors Provide Motorcycle to Head Pastor

Thyolo — Pastors for the United Pentecostal Church (UPC) in Thyolo on Sunday handed over a motorcycle to their head pastor at a function that took place at UPC Church at the Boma.

It is believed that the motorcycle will motivate and increase gospel outreach programs in the district.

"We bought the motorcycle to allow our head pastor to visit our churches in different parts of the district. It will help him monitor our work and spread the word of God across the district with ease," said James Nankwenya, a representative of the UPC pastors.

Nankwenya said it is a requirement that pastors should travel to different places visiting the church's branches, something that depends on good means of transport, not with a mere bicycle which is tough to ride on long distances.

"Men of God need to be respected and providing them with better mode of transport is one such gesture. We can't allow him to be cycling which is tough and tiresome," he said.

Nankwenya said presentation of the motorcycle was just the beginning of more things to come, saying: "We have big plans for our head pastor. We would like him to have a car for his work."

Receiving the motorcycle, Simon Keke, head of pastors for UPC in Thyolo said he was happy to receive the motorcycle as it would allow him work with ease in supervising the clergy in the remote areas.

Keke said previously, he had challenges in his outreach programs as it took him some days out to supervise the other branches.

"I could leave the main church and my family for outreach and come back after a week or so. This was affecting my work at the church as well as my family," Keke said

Keke said now his work would be easier as he would be able to travel and come return the same day and concentrate on other businesses at home and his church.

The motorcycle was bought at K450,000. The money was realised through contributions from the pastors across the district.