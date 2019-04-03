South Africa: The Great VBS Heist - How the Shivambu Brothers Benefited Even More

analysis

A company inextricably linked to the Brothers Shivambu benefited from a questionable R4-million VBS Mutual Bank business loan. Before the bank was put under curatorship, VBS managed to advance about R2.1-million towards the intended business - a wine bar and restaurant in Vilakazi Street, Soweto, provisionally named 'Grand Azania'.

Because frontman Brian Shivambu did not qualify for the R4-million VBS Mutual Bank business loan, he ceded, with the help of VBS bank managers, an "investment account" containing an allegedly fictitious R4-million to the bank against which he could borrow. If intent to fleece the bank is proven, this will amount to fraud.

The loan was further never serviced. These schemes make the Shivambu loan a quintessential example of how "business" at VBS Mutual Bank was conducted, and why the bank imploded.

This R4-million loan, granted to the slush fund Sgameka Projects, was not detailed in the Motau/Werksmans-report investigating the bank robbery. An analysis of loan documents, emails and bank statements seized from the bank, as well as information from impeccable sources, form the basis of this Scorpio investigation.

The Shivambu brothers deny any wrongdoing.

Getting Stellenbosch on board

In around 2017, deputy president of the EFF Floyd Shivambu approached several...