South Africa: Nero Fiddles, While the Prospect of Load Shedding in South Africa Continues

Electricity customers and the public in South Africa experienced Stage 2 (2,000 MW) manual rotating load shedding in late 2018 and Stage 4 (4000 MW) in February and March 2019. However, while Nero fiddles the prospect of further load shedding is set to continue in the months ahead.

There seems little sign that the bureaucrats at the South African Department of Energy (DoE), the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), and the country's national electricity utility, Eskom, have quite grasped the depth of the problem, or what is required to bring new generation capacity on stream quickly.

Eskom Generation week-on-week energy availability factor (EAF) for 2016, 2017, 1018 and 2019 to week 12. (Data source: Eskom; Graph: EE Publishers)

Having failed in the old Soviet Union, Cuba and Venezuela, South Africa still seems committed to a central command and control approach, particularly when it comes to electricity policy, planning, regulation and implementation. Unfortunately, this is proving to be way too slow and cumbersome for the needs of the modern economy.

If there is one thing that the failed e-tolls project should have taught us it is that, in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, centrally imposed "solutions" that are not seen...