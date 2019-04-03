Kenya: Gor Mahia Fined for Fan Violence

League champions Gor Mahia have been fined Sh300,000 by the Kenya Premier League's Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) after it found K'Ogalo supporters guilty of behaving in an unruly manner, destroying property, and injuring persons during a SportPesa Premier League match versus KCB at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on January 27 this year.

Separately, the IDCC has also slapped the league champions with a Sh306, 000 penalty in relation to the incident during the match that KCB won by a solitary goal.

This amount will be channelled towards repairing the damage caused by chaotic scenes.

Sh106,000 of that amount is payable to Machakos County Government to repair two damaged ambulances and the perimeter fence at the stadium.

The remaining amount will be paid to KCB to repair its team bus.

At the same time, it's a case of redeeming fortunes for struggling Bandari ahead of Wednesday's afternoon's league clash against an equally troubled Mount Kenya United at Mbaraki sports ground in Mombasa County.

This contest arguably highlights the five league matches primed for Wednesday, paving way for another four games on Thursday including Sofapaka's assignment at home to Vihiga in Machakos, and AFC Leopards' date versus Chemelil at the same venue.

Under youthful coach Bernard Mwalala, Bandari were considered title contenders this season, thanks to the exceptional form and a second-place finish in the competition last season.

But after a bright start, the dockers have gone five league matches without a win - losing thrice in the process.

"All along, I have been preparing my boys to believe that such moments will come and it will be hard to swallow. What matters is how they deal with them because their response will either make or break them," explained Mwalala, a former Kenya international.

Not that Mount Kenya are faring any better.

Formerly Nakumatt, the rebranded side which is owned by a prominent politician seems destined for relegation after winning only three of its nineteen matches this season.

"We haven't given up hope (of surviving relegation) but it's going to be a tall order. We need something exceptional, some new players and a couple of off-the-pitch issues addressed," said Mount Kenya striker Timonah Wanyonyi.

Also in action, Wednesday are reigning champions Gor Mahia, who have opened up a five-point advantage over second-placed Sofapaka.

Despite the fixture congestion involving continental assignments and FKF SportPesa Shield matches, K'Ogalo are still considered favourites to beat Sony Sugar at the Moi stadium in Kisumu.

Bankers KCB will also be seeking a win against Mathare United as Leopards coach Casa Mbungo eyes three points at the expense of millers Chemelil.

Fixtures

Wednesday

Tusker v Western Stima - Machakos (2pm)

Sony Sugar v Gor Mahia - Kisumu (3pm)

Bandari v Mount Kenya United - Mombasa - (3pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Ulinzi Stars - Kakamega - (3pm)

KCB v Mathare - Machakos (4:15pm)

Thursday

Kariobangi Sharks v Zoo Kericho - Machakos - (11am)

Sofapaka v Vihiga United - Machakos - (2pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Posta Rangers - Bungoma - (3pm)

AFC Leopards v Chemelil Sugar - Machakos - 4:15pm