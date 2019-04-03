Botswana: Ramafifi, Bosija to Boost Mares Against Namibia

Gaborone — Click to see more pictures

The senior women national football team will be bolstered by the availability of two key international players when they face Namibia in an Olympic qualifier game at the National Stadium on Friday.

The arrival of South Africa-based player, Sedilame Bosija, who is currently playing as a goal keeper for Bloemfontein Celtics and US-based striker, Thuto Ramififi will reinforce the Mares as the team is affectionately called, in their effort to eliminate Namibia in a two-legged tie.

The Mares care taker coach, Alex Basimanebotlhe said the availability of the duo would instil confidence in other players.

Basimanebotlhe said the two players had a lot of experience that would help the team during the game as they had been playing on different set-ups.

Furthermore, Basimanebotlhe said even their team mates were delighted to have the two players in camp.

He said preparations for the game had been going on well adding that the arrival of the two players on time would give him the opportunity to try different combinations.

"To be honest, morale is high in camp and the players are looking forward to the game.

They are full of confidence," he said.

Meanwhile, Bosija said she was aware that a lot was expected from her adding that she was ready for the challenge.

She was also cognisant of the fact that as a goalkeeper, all eyes will be on her but she said she was not under pressure and would put up her best play.

She said they had played with Namibia on different occasions adding that the Namibian squad had been together for a very long compared to Botswana, which had called on camp, new players who were hungry to fight for the country.

Furthermore, Bosija said the young Botswana players would surprise Namibia on Friday because they still had energy and were hungry for results.

She said the game was important to the Mares as their mission was to win convincingly at home and have less job at Namibia during the second leg.

