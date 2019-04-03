Angola's President Addresses Russian Parliament

Moscow — Angolan head of State João Lourenço will address the Russian Parliament on Wednesday in Moscow, the first day of an official visit to that country with more than 146 million inhabitants.

Prior to his address, João Lourenço will meet the Speaker of the Legislative body, Vyacheslav Volodin.

The 616-member Parliament, also called the Federal Assembly, comprises two chambers: the first State Duma (lower house) made up of 450 MPs, and the second the Council of the Federation (upper house) with 166 members.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Angolan Head of State, who is visiting Russia at the invitation of his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will attend the Business Forum between the two countries.

Thursday, João Lourenço will decorate President Vladimir Putin with the Agostinho Neto Order, at Kremlin.

Agostinho Neto Order is the highest distinction of the Angolan State with a single degree, which is granted to nationals and foreigners, in particular heads of State and Government, political leaders and other heavyweight individuals.

Delegations from both countries are also expected to hold talks in Moscow.

João Lourenço will visit Bolshoi Theater, one of the best ballet schools in the world, as well as a historic building in Moscow city.

Cooperation between Angola and Russia date back to 1976, when the two countries signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation.

Trade between the two countries stood at USD 500 million in 2016, 15 times higher than that of 2012 (USD 25 million).