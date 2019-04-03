Zimbabwe: MDC-A Agents Besiege HQ

Members of the embattled MDC-Alliance who worked as the party's polling agents during last year's harmonised elections besieged the party's headquarters in Harare on Monday night demanding payment.

They also demanded the dissolution of all the party's structures.

One of the youths camped at the opposition party headquarters said: "We are tired of this leadership for lying to us, we only need them to pay us for hiring us.

"We are not asking for what is not ours, we worked as polling agents last year and up to today we have not received anything. They keep on telling us that the money is there and we are wondering why we are not being paid.

"We have tried engaging our leaders, but they are not willing to pay us. We appeal to the president (Chamisa) to pay us and we will leave them alone, but one thing for sure is we will never work for them again, they are unfaithful."

Another MDC-Alliance supporter who refused to be identified said they want all the party's structures to be dissolved before the party congress set for May.

"We are approaching the party congress, all the structures are supposed to be dissolved, but we hear there are some structures which will not be dissolved," said the supporter.

"We also discovered that there are new individuals occupying certain positions, which will not be contested, we are against that, we want to choose our people not for them to be imposed on us."

MDC spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume professed ignorance over the protests.