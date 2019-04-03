Namibia: All-Round Denials From Hanse-Himarwa

"I didn't direct any insertion or removal."

This statement was a recurring theme in the testimony that education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa gave yesterday in the Windhoek High Court, where she spent more than four hours denying allegations that she abused her former position as Hardap governor near the end of 2014 to secure state-funded housing for two of her relatives.

Hanse-Himarwa was dressed all in white for her first day on the witness stand in the trial in which she is being prosecuted on a charge of corruptly using an office or position to obtain gratification for herself or another person.

In her testimony, she told judge Christie Liebenberg that as governor of Hardap her powers were limited by the law, and she did not have the power to interfere in the allocation of houses built under the government's mass housing programme. She further testified that as governor she also did not have the right or power to direct anybody to remove someone from a list of people selected to receive houses built at Mariental as part of the mass housing programme or to have someone placed on that list.

The charge on which Hanse-Himarwa is standing trial is based on allegations that she in December 2014 interfered in the allocation of houses built at Mariental as part of the mass housing development programme by having two people taken off the list of beneficiaries of the housing project and having them replaced by two of her relatives.

She did not do anything like that, Hanse-Himarwa insisted.

"I didn't suggest any person to be added on a list," she said.

"I didn't do such, and I didn't have any reason to do so. I wasn't even requested by them to do so."

Four of the 17 state witnesses who testified before the prosecution closed its case on Monday - including a former mayor of Mariental, the chief executive officer of the Municipality of Mariental, and two officials from the housing ministry - have told the court that Hanse-Himarwa expressed her dissatisfaction over a list of 19 people who on 17 December 2014 were to receive homes built under the mass housing development programme at Mariental. The four witnesses also testified that she identified two people whose names she wanted to be taken off the list, and two people whose names she wanted to be placed on the list instead.

Some of the state's witnesses have also told the court that the reason given for the removal of two of the people from the list was that they were opposition party supporters.

"I did not remove anybody, neither did I remove anybody for the purposes of their political affiliation," Hanse-Himarwa said on that score yesterday.

She added that in terms of the law she could not direct staff members of the former Ministry of Regional and Local Government and Housing or local authority officials at Mariental to make changes to the list of housing beneficiaries.

"So, I didn't direct anybody, because I didn't have the power to do that," she said.

Hanse-Himarwa confirmed that the one person whose name was placed on the list of housing beneficiaries, Lorraine Hansen, is a sister-in-law of hers, and described the other person added to the list, Justine Gowases, as "a distant family member". Gowases is a granddaughter of her mother's sister, but she had little contact with her and did not even know that she was married and was using the surname Gowases, she said.

Hanse-Himarwa is due to continue testifying under cross-examination from the prosecution today.