South Africa: Just in - Baby Boy's Body Found Near Home of Missing Cape Town Toddler

The body of a baby boy was discovered in a drain in Melton Rose, Cape Town, on Tuesday afternoon, doors away from the home of a little boy who went missing more than a week ago.

Police at the scene confirmed that children had been playing in the street when something rolled into the drain. When they looked closer, they saw a body and a large number of flies.

Locals, believing it to be missing 22-month-old Orderick Lucas, crowded behind the police ribbon as forensics and officers combed the scene.

Officials had not yet removed the remains from the sewerage system.

Many bayed for blood, shouting that they would take justice into their own hands if they came face to face with the perpetrators.

Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that a body of a baby boy had been found.

However, he said he would not speculate on the identity.

Lucas went missing on Sunday, March 24, and was reported missing at the Kleinvlei police station four days later by his mother, Davedine Lucas, from Melton Rose.

Police officers, as well as the dog unit, had searched several residences after the disappearance, but without success. Door-to-door searches were also conducted in the surrounding areas.

On Sunday, Lucas and her mother were arrested on charges of child neglect and child abandonment, but the charges were later withdrawn.

Two men were arrested, but charges were withdrawn against one of them as he couldn't be linked to the crime.

On Tuesday, Lucas' friend Melvin Volkwyn appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

The case was postponed to April 9 for a bail application.

