Zimbabwe: French Team Salutes Bako

French motocross racing team, EHR Racing France, yesterday saluted Emmanuel Bako for putting up a solid performance during the second round of the 2019 South African National Championship series at Zone 7 in Cape Town.

Bako, a 12-year-old athlete, and fellow young Zimbabwean rider Regan Wasmuth (18), were recently invited to join top French team EHR Racing France for the 2019 season.

The two Zimbabweans are among a number of young riders who will be representing EHR Racing France, headed up by ex-South African rider Joe Tavares, during this year's motocross circuit in South Africa.

And, on Saturday, Bako and Wasmuth wore the EHR Racing France kit during round two of this year's South African Nationals at Zone 7 in Cape Town.

Bako convincingly won both heats in the 85cc Junior (small wheel) Class and EHR Racing France yesterday showered him with praises.

"Manu Bako once again proved his domination in the 85cc Junior (small wheel) Class with strong wins, finishing first overall," EHR Racing France principal Tavares wrote on their Facebook wall yesterday.

"In the MX2 class, Regan Wasmuth showed good progress after his two-month lay-off due to a recent injury picked up in the USA Mini O's.

"He is determined and is getting stronger every week."

Tavares added that Bako and Wasmuth will join their teammates at EHR Racing France for a boot camp at Zone 7 in Cape Town next week as part of their preparations for round three of the South African Nationals which is scheduled for May 25 at BORC in Bloemfontein.

"I will be flying out from France to Cape Town next week for an EHR Racing boot camp with the Team at Zone 7. Cannot wait to meet the Team -- Roll on Bloem!!!" Tavares said from his base in France.

Wasmuth said he was satisfied with his overall performance despite finishing 10th overall in the MX2 Class during last Saturday's round two of the South African Nationals at Zone 7 in Cape Town.