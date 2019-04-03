Zimbabwe: Rare Disease Kills Cattle in Gutu

Farmers in Gutu have raised a red flag over a rare disease that has killed over 100 cattle in the district ravaged by Cyclone Idai.

Masvingo Beef Association provincial chairman Mr Robert Makado said the situation was dire.

Some farmers no longer have cattle.

Mr Makado said reports suggested that unscrupulous butchery operators were buying the carcasses for a song and selling meat to unsuspecting villagers.

He appealed to the department of veterinary services to be on the look out for such business people.

"We are receiving reports from our members in Gutu that a rare diseases killing cattle has invaded the district.

"More than 100 cattle have been lost to this disease as farmers woke up to find their cattle dead every morning," said Mr Makado.

A villager from Chief Munyaradzi area, Mr Haruzivishe Manyanya said: "I had eight cattle, but my pen is now empty as I woke up one day to find all of them dead. We appeal to Government to help us as we suspect this could be tick-bone."

Masvingo department of veterinary services provincial officer, Dr Ernest Dzimwasha urged farmers to dip their cattle to avoid tick-borne attacks.

"While I am yet to get the report, of late we have the problem of tick-borne disease in the country, he said.

"I urge people not to eat meat from butcheries not inspected as unscrupulous business persons may decide to cash in on contaminated meat and sell it for a song. I also advise farmers to dip their cattle."