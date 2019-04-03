Zimbabwe: Child Abuser Cop in Court

The MPOENGS police officer who allegedly sexually molested 21 pupils while conducting an investigation into sexual abuse at a local primary school has appeared in court facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

Constable Peter Muzulu stationed at Mpoengs Police Station is alleged to have committed the crime when he was tasked to investigate alleged cases of sexual assault at Bulu Primary School that his station received through tip offs from members of the public.

The cop appeared before Plumtree magistrate Miss Nomusa Ncube on Monday.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to April 15 for routine remand.

"Accused person should come back to court for routine remand on April 15 and will be remanded in custody," said Miss Ncube.

Prosecuting, Ms Rosemary Mbeure accused Muzulu of inserting his fingers into the private parts of the 21 pupils and fondling their breasts last week.

"The accused person is charged with aggravated indecent assault under Section 66 of the Criminal Law and Codification Act for fondling and inserting his finger into private parts of 21 female pupils from Bulu Primary School in Mpoengs," said Ms Mbeure.