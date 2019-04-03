Zimbabwe: Caps Suffer Chungwa Blow

DOMINIC CHUNGWA has been ruled out of the Battle of the Cities after the returning CAPS United forward suffered an injury on Sunday.

The Green Machine take on Highlanders at Barbourfields on Sunday in the pick of the Castle Lager Premiership matches this weekend.

Chungwa lasted barely 13 minutes into his team's season-opening victory over Manica Diamonds last Sunday after suffering a groin strain.

He is returning from a short stint with South African top-flight side Polokwane City.

Team doctor, Nick Munyonga, yesterday confirmed Chungwa was out of the next match.

"We are still assessing him but, I can confirm that the extent of the injury will sideline him, at least, for two weeks," he said.

Chapungu, who clobbered Bulawayo Chiefs 5-0 in the opening fixture, take on Black Rhinos at Mandava on Sunday.

Champions FC Platinum's title credentials also faces scrutiny against Triangle at the same venue a day earlier.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Erol Akbay, who got off to a false start in a 1-2 defeat away to Triangle, will be hoping to seal victory in front of his home fans against newboys Mushowani Stars.

Fixtures

Saturday

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Mushowani (Baobab)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs TelOne (Luveve)

ZPC Kariba vs Herentals (Nyamhunga)

Yadah vs Chicken Inn (Rufaro)

FC Platinum vs Triangle (Mandava)

Sunday

Highlanders vs CAPS United (BF)

Manica Diamonds vs Harare City (Gibbo)

Chapungu vs Black Rhinos (Mandava)

Dynamos vs Hwange (Rufaro)