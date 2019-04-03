Kenya: Double Win for Zetech in Universities League

Zetech University on Tuesday awarded their male and female football teams for outstanding performances in the Kenya University Sports Association league and the Universities and Colleges Football League.

The university's Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academics, Research, Extension and Student Affairs, Alice Njuguna, presented a cheque of Sh700,000 to the team of 30 students who had excelled in the two leagues.

The monies will serve as scholarships to the students who are undertaking different courses within the university.

"As a university we believe in power of sports. Sports helps the youth to develop important life skills, especially now that so many young people are suffering from depression. The scholarships program started in 2012 and so far we have issued Sh7 million worth of scholarship sand benefited about 500 needy but talented students," she said.

Zetech men and ladies football teams emerged top in the KUSA 2018-2019 league that ended in March.

A goal from team captain Puren Anyetu powered Zetech ladies, which also plays in the Kenya Women's Premier League, to beat Machakos University 1-0 in the finals and therefore finish the season unbeaten.

In the men's category, Zetech Titans topped the league table to become the 2018-2019 KUSA Nairobi champions, beating rivals University Of Nairobi and Africa Nazarene University to claim bragging rights.

"I have noted a lot of improvement among my players who have been disciplined, confident and tactful. We are still building and we believe we will do well in the KUSA national tournament.

"Here at Zetech our philosophy is that win or lose, the most important thing is to learn. It is from these teams that many needy students have got scholarships that have helped them complete their university courses with ease.

"Also, the students get to perform even better because they know that if their academic performances dip then they will be kicked out of the tam and out of the scholarships programme" said the teams' head coach Bernard Kitolo.

The gents, who have a point to prove this year after surrendering the first spot to Machakos University in the 2017-2018 games, also beat Utalii college home and away to be crowned the UCFL national champions 2018-2019.