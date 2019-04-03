South Africa: Stormers Shuffle Pack for Reds

Cape Town — There are seven changes to the Stormers starting line-up to face the Reds in at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Friday, with five of those coming up front.

A combination of injuries and squad rotation has resulted in a fresh look up front for the Stormers in their first match in Australia, which kicks off at 11:00 SA time on Friday.

There is an all-new front row, with props Corne Fourie and Frans Malherbe on either side of hooker Scarra Ntubeni. Tighthead Michael Kumbirai is in line to make his Stormers debut off the bench.

Cobus Wiese comes into the second row alongside Chris van Zyl, with Kobus van Dyk at blindside flank to complete the loose trio with captain Siya Kolisi and No 8 Jaco Coetzee.

There are two changes in the backline, with scrumhalf Justin Phillips making his first start of the season and Ruhan Nel back at outside centre.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that his team is excited about what they can do at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

"We have had a good week of preparations here and the players are looking forward to the opportunity this weekend," he said.

Teams:

Reds

15 Hamish Stewart, 14 Filipo Daugunu, 13 Sefa Naivalu, 12 Samu Kerevi (captain), 11 Jack Hardy, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 Liam Wright, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Ruan Smith, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 JP SmithSubstitutes: 16 Alex Mafi, 17 Harry Hoopert, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Angus Blyth, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Moses Sorovi, 22 Duncan Paia'aua, 23 Isaac Lucas

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes:16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Joshua Stander, 23 SP Marais

