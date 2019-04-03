Cameroon: UNFPA Regional Director Calls for joined efforts to respond to Humanitarian Emergencies

press release

Yaounde, Cameroon – 1st April 2019: The United Nations Population Fund Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Mabingue Ngom, visited Cameroon during which he held working sessions with Cameroonian authorities. He was received in audience by Cameroon’s Prime Minister and head of government, H.E. Joseph Dion Ngute. They discussed strategic issues between Cameroon and UNFPA, particularly in related to the humanitarian and development situation in the country.

Besides the Prime Minister, the Regional Director also met with other members of government, including the Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency, HE Mr. Ferdinand NGOH NGOH and the Minister of External Relations, HE Mr. Lejeune MBELLA MBELLA.

During his visit to humanitarian activities in the Far-North Region, the Regional Director was accompanied by the Ministers of Public Health and Youth and Civic Education; the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Cameroon; UN Country Representatives for Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad. Some technical and financial partners also joined in the visit.

A highlight of the humanitarian visit was in Zamai. Received by the Governor of the Far-North Region, as well as the traditional authority, “the Lamido” of Zamaï, the humanitarian field delegation visited the Zamaï Multipurpose Youth Empowerment Center and communities hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The delegation went to Maroua to hold talks with project beneficiaries and partners on issues such as people and community resilience to violent extremism as well as youth and women empowerment in the context of violent crisis.

At the end of these meetings, UNFPA pledged to continue its efforts to eradicating maternal mortality and gender based violence in Cameroon. The Regional Director and the Country Representative for Cameroon Mrs. Siti Batoul Oussein called for a joined response to deal with the humanitarian emergencies facing Cameroon, which make women and young people particularly vulnerable.

While in Yaounde, the UNFPA officials also held a one-day Regional Management Team meeting.