South Africa: MEC Mathabo Leeto Sends Condolences to Jantjie Family

press release

The Free State MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Me Mathabo Leeto wishes to take this opportunity to express her heartfelt condolences on behalf of the department to Sinethemba Jantjie's family, friends and football club following a tragic car accident which reportedly happened in the early hours of the morning on 01 April 2019 in Bethlehem. It is reported that Jantjie's vehicle collided with a stationary truck and this unfortunately ended his precious life.

At the time of his untimely departure Jantjie was a renowned Free State Stars midfielder though he had already signed a pre-contract with Bidvest Wits. His last appearance for the Free State Stars was on 16 March when the Ea lla Koto side won 4-1 over Amazulu. Speaking about this tragic incident Free State MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Me Mathabo Leeto said, "Today is a sad day for the football community in the Free State Province.

We are all shocked to learn about the untimely departure of one of our finest midfielders who has contributed immensely towards the development of football in the province. As a department, we dip our banner and mourn in solidarity with the Free State Stars for the loss that they have suffered. May his soul rest in peace."

Issued by: Free State Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation