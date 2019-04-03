South Africa: Former ANC Employee Back in Court for Cash Heist Charges

Former ANC employee Errol Velile Present, who is facing charges related to a cash-in-transit heist, is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Regional Court on Wednesday.

Present and his three co-accused will be in the dock again after being arrested in July last year.

Present, who was based at the party's Luthuli House headquarters, was arrested in connection with a Dobsonville cash heist and was charged with armed robbery, possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and attempted murder.

During their bail application, it was alleged that Present was the getaway driver and had driven a hijacked vehicle fleeing the scene with an estimated R200 000 in cash.

In September 2018, the 33-year-old Present and his three co-accused - Itumeleng Manama, 40, Bheki Biyela, 38, and Zakhele Zondi, 37 - were granted bail of R4 000 each.

While Present has no previous convictions, the court heard during the bail application that there was a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear before the Orlando Magistrate's Court for reckless driving.

His co-accused, however, all have previous convictions.

