South Africa: Icasa Publishes New Community Broadcasting Regulations

press release

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ("ICASA") has published the Community Broadcasting Regulations following country-wide consultation and engagement with all relevant stakeholders. The regulations prescribe, among others, the management and governance structures of community broadcasting services as well as basic principles for community participation.

Community broadcasting services constitute a critical avenue through which communities express their history, heritage, languages, culture and experiences. They should be community owned platforms where views and interests are expressed and shared among the constituents.

"ICASA is satisfied that the new regulations will promote sustainability within the community broadcasting sector" says ICASA Councillor, Botlenyana Mokhele.

The regulations, among others, provides that an applicant must be registered as a non-profit entity at least two (2) years prior to lodging an application to register as a community broadcasting service licensee; and also demonstrate community development and empowerment with respect to the community located within the coverage area it would like to render community broadcasting services.

Issued by: Independent Communications Authority of South Africa