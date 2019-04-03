1 April 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Icasa Publishes New Community Broadcasting Regulations

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ("ICASA") has published the Community Broadcasting Regulations following country-wide consultation and engagement with all relevant stakeholders. The regulations prescribe, among others, the management and governance structures of community broadcasting services as well as basic principles for community participation.

Community broadcasting services constitute a critical avenue through which communities express their history, heritage, languages, culture and experiences. They should be community owned platforms where views and interests are expressed and shared among the constituents.

"ICASA is satisfied that the new regulations will promote sustainability within the community broadcasting sector" says ICASA Councillor, Botlenyana Mokhele.

The regulations, among others, provides that an applicant must be registered as a non-profit entity at least two (2) years prior to lodging an application to register as a community broadcasting service licensee; and also demonstrate community development and empowerment with respect to the community located within the coverage area it would like to render community broadcasting services.

Issued by: Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

South Africa

Death of Daughter Spurs UWC Graduate to Get Her Master's Cum Laude in Nuclear Physics

After losing her daughter in 2016, Senamile Masango decided it was time for a change in scenery and decided to move from… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.