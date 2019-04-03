Uganda: China to Build School to Train NRM Cadres

The NRM Secretary General, Ms Kasule Lumumba, has said the Chinese government is set to invest in industries in Uganda and build an industrial park in the north in order to fight poverty in the region.

"We have discussed issues of setting up industrial parks in the far eastern and northern parts of Uganda because we don't have an industrial park in the north. They have already set up a cloth manufacturing company in the country, in which they are willing to invest $55 million," she said.

Ms Lumumba said the company will offer jobs to 2,000 Ugandans and will be able to export to different countries.

She made the remarks in Kampala on Monday after meeting an eight-man delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by Mr Buyin Chaola, the party secretary from Jilin Province.

Ms Lumumba said Jilin Province will also invest in electricity and in Karamoja, which has minerals.

The ruling party's secretary general said Jilian Province will draw a programme that is tailored to addressing Uganda's development needs.

"It is a province with $200 million as their GDP, so it is big compared to ours. Last year, they had 700,000 people who were below the poverty line but they have fought this year and are remaining with only 70,000, so we have agreed to work together," she said.

Ms Lumumba said NRM cadres will travel to China and learn development skills.

"We have discussed issues of setting up a party school so that we have a curriculum that can help members of NRM, not only on issues of ideology but also to fight poverty," she said.

NRM deputy Secretary General Richard Todwong said the purpose of the Chinese visit is to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

"We have a lot to learn from the Communist State of China in terms of discipline, ideology, registration of members and programmes that govern the country," Mr Todwong said.

"Especially how to manage the branch of a party; in Uganda, everyone is called a cadre but in China, for you to attain that title of cadre, you must have gone through stages. You start as a volunteer and become an enrolled member," he added.