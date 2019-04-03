Uganda: Cabinet Probes Nantaba Role in Ssebulime Murder

Kampala — Cabinet has named a three-member committee led by the Deputy Attorney General assisted by two other ministers to establish the extent to which their colleague, Ms Idah Nantaba, was involved in the events that led to extrajudicial killing of Ronald Ssebulime.

A source said Cabinet took the decision on Monday.

The committee comprises the Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, and State Minister of Transport Aggrey Bagiire.

When asked for a comment on the appointment of the committee, Mr Rukutana declined to reveal anything useful and demanded to know the source of the information.

"I can't divulge anything that happened in Cabinet because it will be indiscipline," Mr Rukutana said yesterday.

Ssebulime was shot dead by police after he was allegedly arrested and handcuffed on March 24 in Kayunga District following a claim by Ms Nantaba that some assassins were trailing her on a motorbike.

It later transpired that the deceased Ssebulime was apparently not an assassin but a parent innocently and harmlessly riding a bike to visit his children at a school in Mukono District on the fateful day.

The police officers involved in the extrajudicial killing have since been arrested on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit a felony. The Uganda Police Force has also apologised for the killing, which they had initially claimed was of an armed and masked assassin.

The three-man committee will liaise with police investigators to establish the facts about the killing and report back to Cabinet in a week to enable them take informed action.

Efforts to get official confirmation on creation of the committee from the Minister of Information and Cabinet spokesman, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, were fruitless as his mobile phones were inaccessible.

Failure to record a statement

Police detectives yesterday again failed to take a statement from Ms Nantaba despite involving the State Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr Obia Kania, to compel her to appear at CID.

This has prompted the head of homicide to call her file from Kayunga Police Station to CID headquarters in Kibuli for further management.

A source said there is a file where Ms Nantaba registered a complaint of threats on her life at Kayunga Police Station, which sparked the hunt and eventual shooting of the deceased, and another file of a case of murder and conspiracy to commit a felony which involves the implicated police officers.

Merging files

The source said the two files will be merged and submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal and legal advice on the suspects' prosecutable liability.

Detectives are also looking at whether Ms Nantaba gave police false information that misled them into pursuing Ssebulime, thinking he and his passenger were armed and hooded.

Giving false information to a public officer is criminal under the Penal Code Act and attracts a jail term of not more than three years on conviction.

The CID spokesman, Mr Vincent Ssekatte, declined to comment on the issue.

He said he had not been briefed about it.

Mr Muwada Nkunyingi, the lawyer for the Ssebulime family, has written to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, condemning police failure to record a statement from Ms Nantaba.

