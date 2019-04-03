Zimbabwe: Alliance Media Donates 30t Maize-Meal to Cyclone Victims

Alliance Media Zimbabwe, a pan-African company which specialises in outdoor billboards yesterday donated 30 tonnes of maize-meal to Cyclone Idai survivors.

The donation was received by Deputy Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Jennifer Mhlanga at Manyame Air Base.

Alliance Media Zimbabwe regional sales and marketing manager Ms Agnes Chimani said the donation was part of their corporate social responsibility.

"As a corporate citizen we believe that it is our duty to respond when our fellow Zimbabweans have faced such a predicament.

"These people lost their food reserves and we have donated 30 tonnes of mealie meal," said Ms Chimani.

Deputy Minister Mhlanga hailed the support by international, regional and the local community.