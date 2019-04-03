3 April 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Alliance Media Donates 30t Maize-Meal to Cyclone Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Alliance Media Zimbabwe, a pan-African company which specialises in outdoor billboards yesterday donated 30 tonnes of maize-meal to Cyclone Idai survivors.

The donation was received by Deputy Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Jennifer Mhlanga at Manyame Air Base.

Alliance Media Zimbabwe regional sales and marketing manager Ms Agnes Chimani said the donation was part of their corporate social responsibility.

"As a corporate citizen we believe that it is our duty to respond when our fellow Zimbabweans have faced such a predicament.

"These people lost their food reserves and we have donated 30 tonnes of mealie meal," said Ms Chimani.

Deputy Minister Mhlanga hailed the support by international, regional and the local community.

Zimbabwe

Close to 400 Jailed For January Violence

Close to 400 people have been jailed for the violence the rocked the country in January this year triggered by President… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.