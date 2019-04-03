Zimbabwe: Government Helps Zina

Government has paid over US$10 000 for Zimbabwe's participation at the forthcoming Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England.

The money might, however, not be enough to meet other costs like air tickets as it is only a tenth of the budget of US$100 000 presented by the Zimbabwe Netball Association's president Leticia Chipandu in December last year.

"Whatever has been paid so far has been from the Government and its in excess of US$10 000 as you know that they are other payment requirements that have to be met prior to the start of the tournament," said Sports Commission director general Prince Mupaziriho.

"As the Sports Commission, we support all the national associations but our helping hand might not be enough and, indeed, ZINA need all the corporate support that they can get.

"We need proper preparations and that includes friendly matches to fine-tune them ahead of the finals, camping and other incidentals and all this needs funding.

"ZINA is currently seized with fundraising activities and as the Sports Commission we are in full support of those activities."

Some, however, blame the ZINA leadership for setting on their laurels soon after qualifying in August last year.

The executive appeared to waste time fighting the mega-rich Rainbow Amatuer Netball League which enjoys a sponsorship of $250 000 from Glow Petroleum.

"Instead of planning and preparing for the World Cup finals, ZINA spent their energy fighting a losing battle against RANL and now when there is little time left they start running around," said a source.

The team is camped at St Peter's Primary School in Harare's high-density surburb of Mbare where Chipandu is a teacher.