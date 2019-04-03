Namibia: Govt to Tailor-Make Tenders for SMEs

The government has directed the Central Procurement Board to exclude big companies from competing with local companies and SMEs on some tenders.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein said this when he presented the 2019/20 budget in parliament last week.

The government has allocated N$110 million for funding SME projects. The Development Bank of Namibia will manage the money, and SMEs have to apply for loans.

This money will be for training and mentorship programmes; credit guarantee schemes; and the eventual roll-out of the venture capital fund; and a skills-based loan facility for young graduates and vocational professionals.

Schlettwein said this would allow local companies and SMEs to participate in economic activities.

The government is going to use the Procurement Act of 2015 to specify the thresholds which will determine the minimum and maximum values of tenders for SMEs and local companies. They are also drafting regulations on exclusive bidding to support local participation, which will be finalised in the middle of this year to provide more clarity to the procurement board.

"This will be done under the Procurement Act, and for enforcement by the Central Procurement Board (CPB). The full implementation of this policy space will enable more participation of the domestic producers of goods and services, and will stimulate domestic production," Schlettwein emphasised.

The minister also directed the CPB to improve its time for tender and bid evaluations, and to prioritise the finalisation of high-value tender awards within a minimum prescribed time frame.

These directives come after he gave another instruction last month for all public entities north of the cordon fence which procure meat, fresh produce and other products to buy supplies in the north.

The minister also warned against the overpricing of bids from local agents as this will lead to the overspending of public funds.

"Local agents ask three times the price. That is completely unreasonable, and that is what happened with the ARV tenders," cited Schlettwein. "Then, the government can refuse to source locally if that is the pricing we receive from local agents," he added.

However, this could be different for SMEs as their pricing should not be the number one criteria, provided they are not becoming too expensive to maintain the value-for-money principle.

Commenting on the minister's directives, CBP chairman Patrick Swartz welcomed the instructions on the Procurement Act, as it will help narrow the broad "local participation provision" in the act.

However, he said not being the only implementer, the minister needs to announce those new preferences, especially on section 28, so that public entities can make use of them to ensure particular bids are for SMEs only.

He can do this through a directive or addition to the legislation, otherwise it will be difficult for public entities to deviate from what the Procurement Act dictates, Swartz reasoned.

He gave an example of section 29 (a), which says a specific tender is open for public bidding, and anybody who is a Namibian can apply.

He suggested that what the minister now needs to do is to provide extra restrictions for specific bids because public bidding invites every Namibian company, regardless of their profit or asset value, and in the end, they crowd out SMEs.

"This will help us with the streamlining of the bidding process to target SMEs, and it will help grow the industry from our angle," Swartz added.

On overpricing by local firms, he said the procurement unit is supposed to educate and train local companies and procurement officers on the bidding process so that they can do justice in terms of pricing.

"However, it is not easy to get the method across as you have more stakeholders involved, such as the public entities who hold the funds, and it becomes a challenge to convince them that it is not always the "lowest bidder" that gets to be given the tender," he explained.

But many public entities are coming on board to ensure that pricing does not always form the basis of choosing the successful bidder.

"Moreover, we are going to make sure the public entities explain to us why they are going for international bidding, instead of national bidding," Swartz added.

This means the board will ensure that public entities source local before opting to go international.

The government will release project financing amounting to N$1,1 billion under the African Development Bank (AfDB) arrangement within this budget year.

In collaboration with the AfDB, and to encourage local participation, construction projects will provide the option for 25% of the contract value allocation to local entities through a competitive bidding process.