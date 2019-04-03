Namibia: Gqom Star On the Rise At Henties

Watching the flawlessly produced music videos of DJ Zuma's 'Ombuga' and 'Tosketa' on YouTube, and letting the catchy gqom-house tunes move the body to dance, it is hard to believe that a young man from Henties Bay is the creator of this.

DJ Zuma's real name is Petrus Iipinge (23). He was born at Oshikuku but grew up at HentiesBay where he still resides and makes music, while working.

He went to Kamwandi Junior Secondary School at HentiesBay and finished Grade 12 at Swakopmund Secondary School. While still at school, Iipinge did a course in management training and he passed it well, managing to land himself a supervisory job at OK Mini Market in his home town. He has now become the shop manager.

"But my passion is music," he told The Namibian.

He describes himself as a "very simple person" that gives his best, and likes being innovative and meeting new people.

So where does 'DJ Zuma' come from?

"I got that name from my soccer coach who always told me I play soccer just like Sibusiso Wiseman Zuma from South Africa. That is now a legend, and the name just grew until now even my mom is calling me Zuma."

He began to DJ at school events and friends' parties and even started a dance group called 'Ombuga Boys'. When he was in Grade 11, a friend, Enoz, took Iipinge to a studio and told him to "just do a song" for a hostel party called, 'Shake Your Body'.

It was Enoz who said DJ Zuma will be the next big name in Namibia, like Gazza.

"My whole life I supported local music, mostly Gazza's GMP, and now that I am growing up, South African house music and gqom are taking over. I want to introduce gqom to Namibia as I see young people love it very much. I want to add my own style to this and make it unique," he said.

Gqom is a genre of electronic dance music that emerged in the early 2010s from Durban and developed out of South African house music, kwaito and hip-hop.

South Africa's DJ, Tira, is one of DJ Zuma's biggest inspirations.

Iipinge already has one album, 'Tosketa', which was released last September and he is working on his next album, due for release later this year.

"I am not that famous yet because I am upcoming and still need to perform more in many other towns and cities. Only people from the coast know me."

The message in his music is mostly just about parties and dance moves and how to stay away from trouble and the streets.

Sponsoring music productions does not come easy, he explained, adding this is one of his biggest challenges. "I don't have a manager yet. I am my own manager so money is a problem as I need to pay the studio and for the music videos.

Follow DJ Zuma on Instagram and Facebook.