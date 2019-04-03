Namibia: Spy Agency Gets N$217m

The government has allocated N$217 million to the Namibia Central Intelligence Service (NCIS) as part of the spy agency's plan to partly fund the construction of their new headquarters, regional offices and acquiring equipment from 2019 to 2022.

That amount is part of the spy agency's estimated N$1,3 billion rolling budget from 2014, and this allocation falls under the budget of the Office of the President.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein tabled the national development budget in parliament last week.

The budget documents provide a hint of how taxpayers' money is used by the organisation that operates in secrecy.

According to the documents, the agency wants to spend N$1,3 billion on "State House" projects in the regions. The regional targets are Omusati, Khomas, Kunene, Ohangwena and "abroad", while specific locations include Outapi, Ongwediva, Windhoek, Khorixas and Eenhana.

Budget documents show that the agency has already spent around N$550 million from the N$1,3 billion since the project started in 2014.

The N$1,3 billion budget for the spy agency includes construction, renovations and improvements (N$676 million), operational equipment, machinery and plant (N$350 million) and "abroad" (N$205 million).

"The facilities will provide office accommodation and security. The project will benefit the state, policy- and decision-makers," the document said.

This year's NCIS development budget is around N$90 million, with N$60 million set for operational equipment, machinery and plant.

The agency's development budget will be N$71 million next year, and N$55 million in 2021. Up to N$70 million will be pumped into construction in these two years.

About N$8 million will be used for designing and feasibility studies linked to the construction of the intelligence head offices.

"[D]ocumentation, design and supervision for the NCIS headquarters. Feasibility, documentation and design of four other regional offices, and transfer funds to Odjiva consulate," the budget document said.

Other plans under the N$1,3 billion budget include renovating official accommodation for spies, and "upgrading of the Kavango East regional office, upgrading of phase 2 of the training centre, and the purchase and payment of retention fees on Erongo regional office," the budget document said.

This plan will be executed this financial year. The development budget of the intelligence entity said finalised construction projects from the previous financial year include regional offices in the Hardap, //Kharas, Otjozondjupa and Oshikoto regions.

As little is known about the operations of the national spy agency, the N$1,3 billion will most likely be awarded to secretive companies without the blessings of the Central Procurement Board because of security reasons.

There have been calls, including from parliamentarians, to reform the intelligence agency and other secretive military agencies to share the necessary information on how taxpayers' money is used.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani is one of the MPs who called for more accountability.

"It [intelligence] has become a Ponzi scheme of securocrats. Yes, globally they are becoming more accountable, but these stories of money being used for frivolous activities in the name of national security is not acceptable at all," he said.

Venaani said this makes a mockery of accountability, adding that a parliamentary committee on security and defence should be given powers to hold the intelligence agencies such as the NCIS to account.

The agency has in the past been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The NCIS tried to block a local newspaper, The Patriot, last year from reporting about how former members of the spy agency were using farms bought for N$58 million for private use.

The Namibian also reported last year that senior NCIS manager Paulus Tshilunga (58), who was accused of fraud and laundering of N$17 million, allegedly committed suicide, a month after he appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on corruption charges in a case that was set to shake the intelligence community.

That case involved a partnership between the Namibian intelligence agency and their counterparts in Mozambique. The Namibian reported that the charges involved the alleged embezzlement of more than N$17 million from proceeds of fishing quotas.

His case was closed after he died, but these dirty deals could be the tip of the iceberg.

